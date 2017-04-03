Edmonton's public washroom plan is underway

P is for playoffs.



But some city councillors worry the Oilers’ post-season run will also lead to an uptick in public urination.



Council’s Community and Public Services Committee passed motions Monday to undertake a public washroom master plan – set for completion early next year – and look at pilot projects to put washrooms in high-needs areas like the arena district in the meantime.



“There’s some areas that are being used as public urinals at events with Rogers Place,” said Coun. Scott McKeen, adding he has heard from residents in the area that “many cubic metres” of urine are being splashed on buildings.



While complaints around the arena have highlighted a need for public washrooms, McKeen has primarily advocated for the facilities to serve Edmonton’s homeless population, as well as tourists.



The committee was initially set to vote solely on the master plan Monday until Mayor Don Iveson added a second motion to look at pilot projects in the interim, citing the Oilers’ playoff run as a factor.



“I would like some action sooner rather than later,” Iveson said.



The city conducted a survey in February to gauge public opinion from social service agencies, businesses, community groups and members of the homeless population, and generally found people viewed public washrooms as beneficial to the community.



Police issued 120 public urination tickets in 2016 at a cost of $500 apiece, a fine that doubles on subsequent offences. Most of those were issued in the downtown and McCauley areas.



The city is exploring a number of options for permanent facilities including the “Portland Loo,” which is a kiosk with a hand sanitizer dispenser on the outside that would cost about $300,000 to $450,000 apiece.



Cities like Toronto and New York have offset costs through advertising and media partnerships, which city administration will also consider.



Hope Mission spokesperson Robin Padanyi said public washrooms will be a “tremendous benefit” to the city’s homeless community.



“It’s an opportunity of being able to extend the dignity to the homeless community of being able to have a place where they can use the washroom,” he said.