Edmonton is the City of Quidditch Champions

Quidditch is a real sport, and Edmonton has the best team in Canada.



The Edmonton Aurors Quidditch Club defeated Ontario’s Guelph Gryphons by a score of 90-30 in the national championship game in Victoria, B.C. on Sunday.



“I’m just really proud of us and our team. We worked really hard,” said Aurors member Beverley Rockwell. She said quidditch has emerged as a sport on its own merits, but teams still struggle for legitimacy.



Eight teams took part in the two-day tournament to cap off a season that started in September.



Rockwell is a chaser on the team, which means she puts the ball through one of three hoops on the field.



The game of quidditch originated in the mind of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, and saw players fly around on broomsticks as they played.



Following the massive success of the Harry Potter books and films, fans around the world started competing in their own version of the sport, which does include broomsticks – albeit without the flying.



“A question we often get asked is, ‘Do you actually fly?’” Rockwell said.



“I think the biggest challenge is getting outsiders to take it seriously. Because everyone assumes it’s just a nerd sport, it’s from Harry Potter. But no, it’s actually a full fledged sport that is completely aggressive and full contact.”



The first Quidditch World Cup took place 10 years ago and the sport's popularity continues to grow.



As local interest flourished, the Alberta Clippers split off into separate teams in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer.



The Auroras have 30 players, with a mix of male and female and an age range spanning from 15 to 35.



Rockwell said players come at the game from various backgrounds in terms of interests and athletic ability.



“We are super, super inclusive. You can be anyone and you can play quidditch, it’s really fantastic like that," she said.



Some merely appreciate the game on its own merits, while others use it as cross-training for different sports.



Others are diehard Harry Potter fans who would not be likely to take up sports otherwise.



Rockwell was a basketball player and a dancer before taking up quidditch, and she describes the game as a combination of handball, dodgeball, basketball and rugby.



“It’s growing really quickly and really fast,” Rockwell said.



“A lot of people share a love for Harry Potter. And that’s why quidditch is great, because it gives a chance for people who may not play sports to try a cool sport that is unique.”



***



Quidditch is sometimes referred to as “muggle quidditch” – muggle meaning a person without magic blood in the Harry Potter series – to separate it from the fictional game.



The sport is played on a rectangular pitch with rounded corners, and its players must remain mounted on broomsticks.



Chasers and keepers aim to get the quaffle – a slightly deflated volleyball – into one of three opposing hoops to score 10 points.



Players can tackle each opposing players and pelt them with dodgeballs to take them out and stop them from scoring.



The game ends when a seeker captures the snitch, which is a yellow sock attached to the back of the impartial snitch runner’s shorts like a tail. The successful seeker’s team will also be awarded 30 points.



Quidditch rules are governed by the International Quidditch Association, and Canadian events are sanctioned by Quidditch Canada.