Edmonton decisions to take women’s issues into account

City decision makers may soon have to report how every policy they craft affects women and minority groups living in Edmonton.



The policy shift — which goes up for council approval next week — comes after administration presented findings Tuesday at a council committee meeting that outline how staff can adopt gender-based analysis in their work.



Coun. Bev Esslinger spearheaded the proposal, which would also see staff looking more closely at how to meet the needs of women and diverse groups, whether they're designing new infrastructure projects or setting times for public meetings.



“I think it’s going to shape a city that is respectful of everyone,” she said. “It’s a good step forward.”



For instance, she said, city staff would put more emphasis on accommodating people who use strollers when planning public spaces, which would help parents, but also people with disabilities and seniors.



Dawn Newton, with Women's Advocacy Voice of Edmonton, points to the timing of scheduled meetings as one area where the city could be more accommodating.



"For example, when you're having town halls in the evening, you're going to miss a lot of moms cooking dinner and putting kids to bed," she explained, noting rules around engagement would change so those voices could be at the table.



Supported by councilors, Mayor Don Iveson told the committee the changes would mean better decision making.



“I’m glad we’re taking the bull by the horns here,” he said. “Women are underrepresented in the decision-making process … so this ensures our decisions are made for everybody.”



If approved, the city will report back next year on how integrating gender-based analysis has shaped city policy. City councilors will also receive training after the election in October.