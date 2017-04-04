Lions gone from Edmonton's Harbin Gate as removal begins

The Harbin Gate’s iconic lions came down with the roar of machinery Tuesday.



The gate marking the entrance to Chinatown at 97 Street and 102 Avenue is being removed to make way for the Valley Line LRT, and will go into storage until the city and community members can agree on a new location.



Dallas Lindskoog with TransEd, the company contracted with building the LRT and removing the gate, said its intricate details make the project distinctly challenging.



“It’s definitely unique. It’s not something that you do very often,” he said.



Workers started by chipping around the feet of the two decorative lions before lifting them off the structure with a crane. The rest of the bridge will be removed in three pieces over the next three to five weeks.



Members of Edmonton’s Chinese community have expressed concerns about the safe removal of the gate, but Lindskoog said pains have been taken to ensure everything goes smoothly.



TransEd worked with engineers and translators to use the original as-built drawings for the bridge so they could know what was behind the decorations.



“That process was involved, and it’s designed in such a way that when the gate is lifted, it won’t put any forces on it, be it twisting or jarring of the gate, which should preserve the integrity of the decorative components, the tiles and such,” Lindskoog said.



“The whole process moves very slowly. Even when it’s moving down the road on the transport trailer it will be very slow, so it should be very safe.”



Traffic is down to one lane on 102 Avenue and will be closed entirely for about a week at some point in the process.



The gate's future location is still undetermined. The city is working with the Chinese Benevolent Association on a relocation plan and waiting on the results of a feasibility study.

