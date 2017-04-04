Newly updated dictionary of Canadianisms shows you are what you speak

One of the most comprehensive guides to Canadianisms has been updated — and expanded — for the first time in half a century.



After over a decade of work, a team of researchers led by professor Stefan Dollinger at the University of British Columbia has debuted an updated, online version of the Dictionary of Canadianisms on Historical Principles, a comprehensive rundown of Canuck-talk first published to mark the Centennial in 1967.



John Considine, an English professor at the University of Alberta, wrote the foreword to the new edition, after being present at what he calls the “birth” of the project over a decade ago.



He was a member of a panel in 2005 that discussed the possibility of an update, though “quite a bit of what I said I now think was wrong,” he said in an interview Monday.



“For instance, I thought it’d have to come out of big, richly funded dictionary centre, and that it would have to be a big printed volume — and neither of those was true.”



Instead, the second version is online and, by design, reflects the way Canadians speak now.



“I think that it was natural for the first edition of the dictionary, back in 1967, to reach back through Canadian history — to have a lot of words from the fur trade, for example,” he said.



But fur trappers are few and far between in 2017, so the new version instead tackles things that concern modern Canadians, he said — like trying to find a place to stash your car.



“I think that the dictionary is very good at picking up on things as mundane as parking your car, something that Canadians talk about differently from other Anglophones, or even that Albertans talk about differently from other Canadians,” he said, pointing to the local popularity of words like ‘parkade’ and ‘parking stall.’



The project is of personal interest to the England-raised Considine, who came to Canada “after all my habits were fixed,” and said he’s still discovering new words.



“I’m ashamed to say that I didn’t know ‘hoser’ was a Canadianism, and I really like hoser,” he said, laughing.



“I feel like it does sum up a particular kind of person in a pretty non-insulting way. It’s genial and friendly and humorous — and precise.”



There is probably room to develop a few more Canadianisms though, as Considine pointed out there are a few notable gaps in our current vocabulary.



“It’s surprising, really, how few words there are from First Nation languages,” he said. “We can all think of words like ‘inukshuk,’ but after speakers of English have been living in this part of the world for so many years, you might have thought that we would have picked up more things from our First Nation neighbours.”



Though Canadians have way more exposure to other types of English than in 1967 — not to mention they binge-watch more American Netflix — he said there’s no sign Canadian-isms are going away.



“I think that exposure to United States English isn’t necessarily a threat to Canadian English, it may even be a stimulus for distinctiveness,” he said.



He points to the particle ‘eh’ as one of the most well-known markers of Canadian speech — indeed, the dictionary identifies nine different ways you can use it — but it remains in popular use.



“Canadian English isn’t like anyone else's, it’s got our history embedded in it, it’s got the way we live embedded in it,” he said. “Canada has changed since 1967, and Canadian English has changed, but the recognition of Canadian distinctiveness is as important as it ever was.”