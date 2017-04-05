Charges laid against 5 Edmonton youths, 1 adult, after 3 youths wounded in fight

EDMONTON — Five youths and one adult are facing charges after a fight in southeast Edmonton left three youths injured with slashing wounds.

Police responded to a weapons complaint in a field near 57 Street and 19A Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Edmonton police say the two rival groups met up in the field and it’s believed edged weapons were used in the fight.

A 14-year-old found two of the injured youths bleeding on the field on his way home.

The teen said one of the youths had a deep cut in his leg, and the other had a cut to his neck.

EMS brought the two youths to the University of Alberta Hospital, and a short time later, another youth turned up at a different hospital.

“They were saying, ‘Please don’t let me die, I don’t want to see God today',” Adam Schneider said.

Police aren't releasing any more information.