Edmonton's Prince Charles set to become permanently safer

Edmonton’s Prince Charles neighbourhood could soon be safer thanks to new traffic-calming measures — but its gain could be another community’s loss, some residents say.

A recent pilot project saw things like road barriers and curb extensions put up in the northwest neighbourhood, all designed to reduce speed and prevent drivers from using residential roads to avoid traffic on major roads nearby.

Councillors supported a move to make some of the changes permanent Wednesday, after hearing from staff that the pilot had reduced the average speed of someone driving through to 51 km/h from 65 km/h.

Speaking to council, staff said residents told them traffic was calmer, though some had trouble exiting the neighbourhood.



Traffic barriers were installed at 124 Street north of 123 Avenue, and curb extensions at 124 Street at 119 Ave and 120 Ave and 122 Street and 119 Ave.

The permanent measures would see crews permanently close 123 Ave at 124 Street, keep some curb extensions while removing others, and add a traffic light at 122 Street and 118 Avenue.

Mila Boychuk, a Prince Charles Community League board member, said the city could go further by reducing posted speed limits.

“Often our roadways get clogged with parked vehicles while drivers are still going quite fast, which can be concerning for residents and pedestrians,” she said. “It would be worth our while to lower speed limits in residential areas.”

But with fewer drivers cutting through Prince Charles, more are using residential roads in nearby communities — essentially pushing the problem elsewhere, according to Patty Coates, a member of the Sherbrooke Community League.

“It helps Prince Charles but becomes detrimental to surrounding communities, like Sherbrooke,” Coates said. “It doesn’t have to be an either-or scenario, but a comprehensive so we can find a way for the city to work with all communities.”

Coun. Bev Esslinger noted some improvements are on its way for Sherbrooke, sbut signalled she'd like to address the issue further via consulation with the community.