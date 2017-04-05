Edmonton to boost inspections on infill developments

A boost in Edmonton infill inspections isn’t exactly going to solve headaches for long-time residents, according to frustrated groups.



The city announced plans Wednesday to check up on developments more often, as community members continue to grumble about the "wild goose chases" that often happen when citizens call inspectors to check infill developments — those sites that usually see two skinny homes replace a bungalow.



“Citizens shouldn’t have to navigate the city bureaucracy to get this solved,” said Bev Zubot, with the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues, noting inspectors could be more proactive.



“If a citizen calls 311, they should have direct access to (the inspection team).”



Edmonton is looking to increase the number of ‘proactive’ inspections — which means they go out on their own to ensure developers are complying — to 504 in 2017, a 122 per cent jump from the 227 proactive inspections conducted last year.



To do that, planners wants to hire a clerk to do paperwork, and up the inspection team’s hours. Such measures will require administration to develop a budget package for funding later this year.



“The goal is to see construction practices improve,” said Livia Balone, the city’s director of development and zoning, when presenting to councillors.



Balone noted the "gold package" would be to hire one clerk, one development officer and two community standards peace officers at a cost of $500,000 annually. It would allow them to inspect 100 per cent of developments.



But Coun. Michael Walters said the gold package could be a "waste of resources," suggesting hiring at least an administrative clerk for $40,000 annually could suffice — it would ensure 60 per cent of all developments are checked.



“I think it’s a great idea to get any extra help where possible,” Zubot said.



As a result, councillors moved to let planners go ahead with only hiring the clerk — and Edmonton will have to report on progress next year.