Edmonton to test new sidewalk-repar substance

The squiggles of tar patching cracks in Edmonton sidewalks could become a thing of the past, with crews set to test a new concrete-like product this summer.



City staff reported Tuesday it will pilot the new grey substance, in response to concerns from some residents that asphalt is unsightly.



“It starts to wear and then creates another trip hazard,” Coun. Michael Walters told the executive committee.



Walters requested in November that city administration determine how it can improve sidewalk problems, asking them to report on the costs associated with asphalt and concrete.



Staff said the improvements — where they would replace asphalt with concrete sooner, and only use the black product two years in advance of neighbourhood renewal construction — would cost an extra $800,000 to $1.1 million annually.



But Mayor Don Iveson wasn’t exactly warm to spending the extra money on such cosmetic repairs.



“I recognize there’s aesthetic issues with them,” he said. “But if we are replacing them in a timely fashion and there isn’t a safety issue, then the question back to council is, ‘Is this a top priority?’”



As a result, councillors directed staff to test the new substance and report back this fall on its durability, and outline the pros and cons of not providing enhanced levels of sidewalk repair.



“We want to find efficiencies, but also find the best process that gives us the best value for money,” said Eduardo Sosa, director of roadway maintenance with the city.



Staff said the extra money could be found in efficiencies within the transportation budget, but Iveson wonders if savings could be spent elsewhere.



“Is this the first thing you spend it on: More aesthetically pleasing sidewalk patches? Or is there some other urgent safety issue?” He said. “So that’s why it needs to come back to budget later this year against all other priorities.”