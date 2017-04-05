Developers want $13 million from city for Strathearn Heights project

The developers behind the proposed redevelopment of Stathearn Heights — to make it more transit-oriented — now want the city to pay for a main street for pedestrians first, to the tune of $13 million.



City officials have previously said that the $800-$900 million reshaping of the southeast neighbourhood is essential for Edmonton to realize its LRT plans for the area, as the plan would put many residents steps away from the future Valley Line Strathearn stop just southeast of downtown.



However, the project has already been delayed several times.



The project was first approved through rezoning in 2008, but companies Rockwell Group and Nearctic Property Group say it can’t be done without the city’s help.



“The public infrastructure that’s required to support this makes it difficult for us to finance this overall,” said Patrick Adams, chief operating officer with Nearctic, referring to the street, new water pipes, sewer equipment and power lines required for the project.



Councilors at an urban planning committee approved talks with the developer Wednesday.



Any potential deal would come back to council for approval. It could include paying for the street using increased property taxes that Strathearn would generate, similar to how the city deals with contaminated land and how tax revenue from Rogers Place funds downtown upgrades.



“That’s a model administration has to explore,” said Erik Backstrom, a city planner.



“Seeing transit oriented development happen along the line is a priority for the city, but there are some financial obstacles to overcome. We intend to work with them to see how that can work.”



But Backstrom said the city has to be responsible with tax dollars.



“The money we would put forward has to be an investment,” he said. “That’s the kind of thing we want to see — not a giveaway to developers.”



The main street would feature trees in a centre median, wide sidewalks and bike lanes — and include a corridor to move residents to the LRT stop. It would have 1,900 residential units on 9.7 hectares of land, with a mix of retail and residential development beside the station, replacing the 500 unit appartment block there currently.