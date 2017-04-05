New housing announced for Edmontonians in need

A new supportive living facility in The Quarters will house 97 Edmontonians experiencing chronic mental health concerns, brain injuries or mobility issues.



The Edmonton People in Need Shelter Society broke ground on the $14.3-million facility Tuesday, and clients who are set to live in the new building by September 2018 are already eager to move in.



“It should be nice. Air conditioning in every room. Bigger rooms, they said about three times as big as our current ones,” said Thomas Douglas.



“I will be able to exercise any time I want.”



The new building will have a gym, an elevator, a state-of-the-art kitchen and other supports that can’t be offered at Douglas’ current space in Batoma House.



It will also provide meals, personal care, nursing care, and recreational and social programming for residents.



Jodi Sharun will also move into the new building from Batoma House, where she lives on the third floor of a walk-up with no elevator despite having difficulties walking.



“I’m pretty excited about it,” Sharun said.



“It will be better, I know it.”



The facility, which has not yet been named, will house 26 residents who are not currently receiving supportive housing – many of whom are on the street.



The rest will move from seven current People in Need facilities that are being lost to redevelopment.



The society’s executive director Ron Allen said his clients need an upgrade from their current living spaces.



“One of the realities is that we’ve started quite humbly, and some of the original housing really wouldn’t be up to code now in terms of size and barrier-free design and things like that,” Allen said.



“It absolutely will allow us to provide a bunch of services that we haven’t been able to, or at least enhance those services.”



Funding came from a provincial Affordable Supportive Living Initiative grant.



Mayor Don Iveson said projects like the People in Need facility are needed in every quadrant of the city.



He said the provincial money is “long overdue” and also applauded the federal government for recently announcing an $11-billion investment in affordable housing over 10 years.



“We’re going to be able to do a lot more of this in the coming years, and serve even more people in need in a way that benefits every single community,” Iveson said.