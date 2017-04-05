Spring in Edmonton is the season for bike path construction

Spring is the season for new bike paths in Edmonton — at least that’s what it looks like.



Construction projects this spring include a major leg of the 83 Ave route (from 99 Street to 106 Street), the 102 Ave track — one step closer towards downtown from 111 Street to Clifton Place — and the much-anticipated downtown grid.



Pre-construction open houses are scheduled Thursday (83 Ave) and May 3 (102 Ave). The downtown grid pilot track has been approved by council, with all seven kilometers of shared-use paths to be installed this summer.



As for the 102 Ave track, the city has completed the route from 136 Street to just over the Groat Road Bridge, with an eye to finish the extension to Clifton Place in 2018. The track will then pierce the core when construction of the west leg of the Valley Line begins.



But for 83 Ave, some cyclists are questioning why it’s taking so long to get the entire project finished.



“It’s taken such a long time to get this bike lane built and yet we don’t have an effective network,” said Old Strathcona resident and cyclist Niobe Thompson, referring to the soon-to-be built downtown bike grid. “It's a start and I support it, but we’re falling behind other cities when it comes to being multi-modal.”



The 83 Avenue cycle route has been three years in the making. It’s roughly three kilometres in length from the Mill Creek Ravine to 111 Street, connecting to the University of Alberta and the Old Strathcona Farmers Market.



Crews completed the three-block portion (95 Street to 99 Street) last year. Construction on the next leg (99 Street - 106 Street) begins in May, and work on the last portion (from 106 Street to 111 Street) starts in 2018.



It’s ‘a very major project,’ according to Tony Sesito, supervisor with neighbourhood renewal at the city.



He said crews will re-do roads, replace sidewalks and street lamps, and install medians to protect cyclists from traffic.



“It warrants all this time to complete,” he said.



Tom Young, a cyclist who lives in Old Strathcona, said the changes to Edmonton's entire bike network will be hugely beneficial.



“It’s about time,” he said. “Things are set up well for cars but not set up for cyclists, so I’m looking forward to having better infrastructure that will get me safely and relatively directly to where I want to go — I enjoy doing downtown stuff in the summer.”



He suggested the city got its bike-plans right this time around, noting crews are building tracks where most cyclists live.



“The old strategy was well intentioned, but it created a bunch of disconnected bits and pieces,” he said. “It didn’t drive a lot of new cycling behaviour.”