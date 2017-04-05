Wildrose leader Brian Jean says he hasn't changed position on GSAs

Wildrose leader Brian Jean says he has not changed his belief that parents should not be notified if their kid joins a gay-straight alliance in an Alberta school.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, Jean wrote he still believes that students, and not school officials, need to decide if parents are told when a child joins a gay-straight alliance.

Jean espoused the same opinion Monday, but a Tuesday column in the Calgary Sun cited him as believing the opposite.

Jean wrote in the Facebook post that parents have a right to know if a GSA is formed at their child’s school, but added that is “not the same as requiring parental notification if a child attends a GSA meeting.”

“My views are that for a child struggling with his or her identity or sexuality, I believe they should not be forced to talk about it before they are ready,” he wrote.

He later wrote added that the Wildrose “strongly supports parental oversight and input into all aspects of our educational system, whether it be in establishment of GSAs, the curriculum review, or with the government’s choices of school resources.”

The issue made headlines last week when Progressive Conservative Leader Jason Kenney was criticized for saying parents need to be told if their child is in a gay-straight alliance as long as telling them won’t put the child at risk.

NDP MLA Michael Connolly criticized Jean Wednesday morning for “flip-flopping” on the issue.

“If Mr. Jean so easily abandons his principles for narrow-political gain on an issue like GSAs, it’s fair to ask what other principles he will throw overboard every time he gets a little pressure from social conservative extremists," he wrote in an e-mailed statement.



Jean told the Canadian Press that the Sun column was based on a written statement from him that was open to misinterpretation.