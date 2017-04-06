Alberta government launches pilot projects for low-cost childcare

EDMONTON — Alberta is investing $10 million on pilot projects for $25 a day childcare.

Premier Rachel Notley says the program will begin at 22 non-profit centres throughout the province.

The centres will offer almost 1,300 childcare spaces and will fill gaps in service such as providing flexible hours and care for special needs children.

The centres will support a variety of families, including immigrants and refugees, First Nations, and those on low incomes

About 119 new staff will be hired and it's expected the program will give 357 Albertans the childcare help they need to enter the workforce.