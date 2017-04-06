Alberta status of women ministry expands Ready for Her campaign

Alberta status of women minister Stephanie McLean has launched a new video series to encourage more women to run for city council.

The video series, which can be viewed online, shows women politicians sharing their campaign tips.

Half of the province’s population are women, but 23 per cent of Alberta towns and cities don’t have a single woman on their councils, according to the government.

“Our city halls and school boards should reflect the communities they serve, and that means electing more women,” McLean said in a news release.

“When women run for office in Alberta, they win as often as men. I’m encouraging more women to run because when Albertans are truly represented, that’s progress for all of us.”