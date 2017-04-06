Alberta updating program for handicapped to improve decisions, reduce barriers

EDMONTON — Alberta is overhauling and streamlining the $1 billion assistance program for some of its most vulnerable people.

Irfan Sabir, the minister of community of social services, says changes are underway for the Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped program.

The changes are in response to an auditor general's report that found too much red tape, along with other barriers, for people trying to access the system.

The application process has been streamlined, with fewer steps and shorter application forms, and there will be user-friendly guides for applicants.

The department is also tracking to see how long the application process takes, and will make public the results.