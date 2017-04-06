Black Lives Matter slams Edmonton Pride over discussions on allowing police at parade

The city’s Black Lives Matter chapter is slamming the Edmonton Pride Festival Society for not being part of discussions on including police at this year’s parade.

Black Lives Matter wrote in a news release Thursday they are “confused” with Edmonton Pride’s recent statement, which said festival organizers had “significant consultation from all sides” when they decided to allow police and military groups to participate in the June event.

The issue around allowing police to participate in pride events stems from protests at Toronto’s 2016 Pride Parade, when Black Lives Matter demanded police be excluded from the event, arguing the the pressence of police discourages marginalized groups from participating.

In the news release, the Black Lives Matter Edmonton chapter said it hasn’t taken a formal stance on whether or not police or military should march in the Edmonton pride parade in uniform.

Metro has requested comment from Edmonton Pride.

“It is unfortunate that the Edmonton Pride Festival Society did not reach out to our organization before making their statement, but rather chose to implicate us in their pre-emptive decision,” said the Black Lives Matter news release.