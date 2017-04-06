Three Edmonton women charged after baby's nursery allegedly used to make crack cocaine

Three women have been charged for allegedly exposing an infant to ‘drug deals and cocaine production.’

In a release by Edmonton Police on Thursday, the force says the charges are being laid under the province’s drug endangered children act.

The women, two of whom are 26 and one of whom is 27, haven’t been named in order to protect the identity of the 11-month-old victim, police say. They add the infant is the biological daughter of one of the women charged.

“Police allege that the women brought the infant along on a number of drug transactions,” a police release states.

A search warrant was also conducted at a home in Edmonton on March 23, where police allege “cocaine processing equipment and residue was found throughout the home and the infant’s nursery doubled as a cocaine conversion lab, where the drug was being converted to crack cocaine.”