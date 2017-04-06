Nine females sexually assaulted while on sidewalk, waiting for the bus in Edmonton: Police

Edmonton police say they have laid charges against a man relating to the sexual assault of nine females in the northern part of the city – in cases where the victims were either on the sidewalk or at a bus stop.

Police say the alleged incidents happened between August 2016 and last month with three of the victims woman, and the other six under the age of 16.

“These crimes occurred predominately in northeast Edmonton,” a police statement issued Thursday reads. “The complainants were either walking on a side walk or waiting at a bus stop when the crime occurred.

The incidents reported to police were:

· March 15 at 9 a.m. in the area of 131 Street and 112 Avenue.

· February 28 at 3:30 p.m. in the area of 48 Street and Matheson Way.

· February 13 at 8:30 a.m. in the area of 59 Street and 118 Avenue.

· December 2, 2016 at 9:15 a.m. in the area of 50 Street and 118 Avenue.

· December 2, 2016 at 9:10 a.m. in the area of 64 Street and 118 Avenue.

· November 8, 2016 at 6 p.m. in the area of 25 Street and 146 Avenue.

· November 8, 2016 at 8:10 a.m. in the area of 55 Street and 1118 Avenue.

· October 14, 2016 at 9:44 a.m. in the area of 47 Street and 121 Avenue.

· August 10, 2016 at 1:50 p.m. in the area of 97 Street and 75 Avenue.

“The occurrences over this time span indicate there may be more complainants,” Acting Staff Sgt. Pat Bruni said in a statement. “Anyone with information is asked to come forward to police.”