City suggests Hockey Canada take over Northlands Coliseum in Edmonton

The city is recommending Hockey Canada take over the aging Northlands Coliseum, after determining the organization was the best contender for the site’s future success.

Upon reviewing bids from 15 organizations, the city’s report released Thursday shows Hockey Canada would bring a hockey sports school with four sheets of ice, a 200-metre athletic track, and a dry-land training area.

“The concept presented by Hockey Canada provides the greatest likelihood of success based on the potential partnerships leveraged by the organization,” the report read.

The recommendation comes after council sent the financially bogged Northlands back to the drawing board last year, after the group presented unfeasible plans for the site.

“I’m really glad we heard not just from Hockey Canada, but from 15 different organizations,” Mayor Don Iveson told reporters Thursday. “The most encouraging is and remains Hockey Canada.”

The city also recommends Edmonton work with Northlands to “negotiate a partial surrender of the master agreement and site lease,” which would transfer control of the coliseum and its supporting infrastructure to the city.

Iveson said Edmonton has also provided debt relief to Northlands so it can come up with financially sustainable plan.

“Northlands has a role to play if they are able to restructure into a position of financial sustainability,” he said, noting the group continues to do good work.

“But there’s a ticking clock and you need to repurpose plan or you need an exit strategy. I still think there’s a lot of love for the idea of a repurpose around amateur sports with ice as one of the principle uses.”

However, the future of coliseum isn’t set in stone — the report noted building a new facility on the site would be more cost-effective.

As a result, the city’s next steps will be determining if repurposing the rink or building a new facility would be more feasible.