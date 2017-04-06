National ice core collection damaged after University of Alberta 'freezer failure'

The University of Alberta has confirmed that less than three months after taking ownership of the world’s largest collection of Canadian Arctic ice cores, a “freezer failure” has resulted in a 12.8 per cent loss.

The ice cores were drilled in multiple locations across the Canadian Arctic are used to study ancient climates.

Glaciologist Martin Sharp had previously told Metro that many are irreplaceable due to global warming.

Related:

In a statement on the university's website, Vice-President (Facilities and Operations) Andrew Sharman said “the loss of any ice core sample is deeply disappointing to the University of Alberta and to our research teams, who plan to use this ice to answer important questions about climate change and our planet’s history.”