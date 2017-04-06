New Edmonton clinic will serve youth mental health needs

A new Edmonton clinic will help youth with mental health struggles transition into adulthood.



Access Open Minds, which marked its official opening Thursday, is part of a national research initiative aimed at improving access to mental health and addiction services for people aged 11 to 25.



It’s one of 12 new facilities across the country and the only one in Alberta.



“We have good children’s mental health services and we have fairly good adult mental health services. But when you’re crossing that gap between the two, that’s when we tend to lose people,” said Jill Kelland, director of young adults and cross-level services with Alberta Health Services. “This is an attempt to try to bridge that gap.”



Continuity of care is a problem for many young adults, as they are forced to transition from pediatric to adult services when they turn 18 and in the process often lose the programs and counsellors they've been working with.



Access Open Minds is located at the Bill Rees YMCA, 10211 105 St. and accepts walk-ins as well as appointment bookings and referrals from family physicians.



It will be staffed by three psychiatrists and two clinicians with a background in social work who will determine what services are needed for each client.



“This is really an attempt to try to get people help earlier, easier, and in a more engaging manner. So these staff, their whole motive is not to come at everything from a purely clinical perspective,” Kelland said.



Brandon Kelly, 22, will work at the clinic as a youth adviser to help people who have faced struggles similar to his own.



Kelly was diagnosed with a rare condition called septo-optic dysplasia, or Morsier syndrome, following an unexpected episode of severe psychosis last year that led to lengthy hospital stays.



“Because of my experience, I am able to view mental health through a wider lens than before. I now appreciate how quickly life can change, and take less for granted,” Kelly said.



“I was immediately happy to join a clinic that provides help for those who need it in a non-judgmental way.”



According to the Archives of General Psychiatry, more than 75 per cent of mental health disorders first appear during early adolescence and young adulthood.