'Afro textured hair ... isn't regarded as beautiful,' but Edmonton Natural Hair Show wants to change that

Hair matters to most people, but for those with naturally curly, coily locks, there can be more at hand than how to prevent breakage or provide needed moisture in the dry Alberta climate.



Osas Eweka, organizer of this weekend’s second annual Edmonton Natural Hair Show, says the event is as much about embracing what makes someone unique and naturally beautiful as it is to offer products and resources for hair care.



“Globally, and even in the black community, Afro-textured hair--the non-relaxed, non-straightened hair—isn’t regarded as beautiful. I started this to show people, and especially kids, a large gathering of people celebrating natural hair. It isn’t a problem to be fixed, or what Disney or stereotypes say is the definition of beautiful hair—blonde, straight, etc. So it’s about promoting positive self-image too,” said Eweka, whose speaker line-up includes natural hair care specialist Nichola Lorimer.