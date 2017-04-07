'Afro textured hair ... isn't regarded as beautiful,' but Edmonton Natural Hair Show wants to change that
About 42 vendors will be on hand for the second annual show this weekend.
Hair matters to most people, but for those with naturally curly, coily locks, there can be more at hand than how to prevent breakage or provide needed moisture in the dry Alberta climate.
Osas Eweka, organizer of this weekend’s second annual Edmonton Natural Hair Show, says the event is as much about embracing what makes someone unique and naturally beautiful as it is to offer products and resources for hair care.
“Globally, and even in the black community, Afro-textured hair--the non-relaxed, non-straightened hair—isn’t regarded as beautiful. I started this to show people, and especially kids, a large gathering of people celebrating natural hair. It isn’t a problem to be fixed, or what Disney or stereotypes say is the definition of beautiful hair—blonde, straight, etc. So it’s about promoting positive self-image too,” said Eweka, whose speaker line-up includes natural hair care specialist Nichola Lorimer.
“Sometimes people want to know why one part of their hair is kinky, and another part straight or why a beard is patchy. We have a forum to share these concerns with likeminded people, and that’s empowering and confidence-building,” she said.
About 42 vendors will offer hair care products and tips to the 400-plus visitors expected at the April 8 and 9 event, along with fashions, accessories and speakers/workshops—men’s grooming, kids hairstyles and professional looks for the workplace are all on the schedule too.
Edmonton Natural Hair goes from 10-4 April 8 and 9, Show MacEwan University’s Robbins Health Learning Centre, 10910 104 Ave.
