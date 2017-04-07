Edmonton man charged after woman had arms broken with crowbar denied bail
EDMONTON — A man accused of breaking a woman's arms with a crowbar in what police have called a road rage attack has been denied bail.
Jared Matthew Eliasson, who is 28, faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault.
Police have said the 34-year-old woman was driving to her Edmonton home last month and honked her horn while passing a car.
When she got out of her vehicle, a man ran up and struck her on both arms with a crowbar.
The woman had surgery for serious injuries but has since been released from hospital.
There is a publication ban on the details of the bail hearing and Eliasson is to return to court on Wednesday to set a date for a preliminary hearing.
