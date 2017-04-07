Young Edmonton man killed in head-on crash with semi truck on Alberta highway
Police say the victim died at the scene after the truck he was driving crossed the centre line.
A 24-year-old Edmonton man is dead after a head-on crash between a vehicle and a semi-truck.
The RCMP say the collision happened around 7 a.m. Thursday near the Hamlet of Flatbush on Highway 44.
Police say the victim was driving a truck that crossed the centre line and hit a southbound semi truck.
The victim died at the scene. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.
Police say they won’t be releasing the victim’s name and charges won’t be laid.
