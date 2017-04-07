News / Edmonton

Young Edmonton man killed in head-on crash with semi truck on Alberta highway

Police say the victim died at the scene after the truck he was driving crossed the centre line.

A 24-year-old Edmonton man is dead after a head-on crash between a vehicle and a semi-truck.

The RCMP say the collision happened around 7 a.m. Thursday near the Hamlet of Flatbush on Highway 44.

Police say the victim was driving a truck that crossed the centre line and hit a southbound semi truck.

The victim died at the scene. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

Police say they won’t be releasing the victim’s name and charges won’t be laid.

