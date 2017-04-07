Edmonton police charge 21-year-old in connection to 249 graffiti offences

Police say they've caught the man who spraypainted "Atlas" 249 times around the University of Alberta campus – and he could face hundreds of charges.

According to a press release, the U of A's Protective Services branch reported to police that "Atlas" has been tagged on stairways, electrical fixtures, vending machines, parking barriers, chairs, doors, garbage cans, washrooms and heating ducts in incidents ongoing since October 2016.

Police say the arrest is the result of a six-month collaborative investigation between EPS Strathcona Beats and U of A Protective Services.

Benjamin Jay Livingstone, 21, has been charged with one count of global mischief over $5,000 and could face "hundreds of additional charges" in relation to other "Atlas" tags across Edmonton, according to the release.

