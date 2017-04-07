Edmonton Public Library names first Elder in Residence

The Edmonton Public Library has announced its first Elder in Residence to teach Indigenous culture and traditional knowledge.



Elder Wilson Bearhead from the Paul First Nation, who officially took the position this week, will work two days a week at library, alternating between the Abbottsfield and Enterprise Square branches.

Bearhead will host programs, support staff, provide smudgings, offer prayers and more, based on feedback and community needs.

“I see this Elder in Residence program as an important step in creating a welcoming and comforting environment for Indigenous people in Edmonton,” Bearhead said in a press release.

The program is based on feedback from Indigenous communities as part of EPL’s commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.