Edmonton Public Library names first Elder in Residence
Elder Wilson Bearhead from the Paul First Nation will teach Indigenous culture and traditional knowledge.
The Edmonton Public Library has announced its first Elder in Residence to teach Indigenous culture and traditional knowledge.
Elder Wilson Bearhead from the Paul First Nation, who officially took the position this week, will work two days a week at library, alternating between the Abbottsfield and Enterprise Square branches.
Bearhead will host programs, support staff, provide smudgings, offer prayers and more, based on feedback and community needs.
“I see this Elder in Residence program as an important step in creating a welcoming and comforting environment for Indigenous people in Edmonton,” Bearhead said in a press release.
The program is based on feedback from Indigenous communities as part of EPL’s commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.
Bearhead is a cultural educator and member of the Wabamun Lake Indian Band who has worked extensively with residential school survivors and their families. He has also served as Grand Chief of the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations and the Alberta Regional Chief for the Assembly of First Nations.
