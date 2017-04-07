'Proud to share our lands, history and unique art': details released on new Indigenous art park

The city has announced the name of what they say will be one of the country's first outdoor curated Indigenous art parks.

The space will be part of Queen Elizabeth Park, and will be known as ᐄᓃᐤ (ÎNÎW) River Lot 11∞, pronounced (EE-NU) River Lot 11.

ᐄᓃᐤ (ÎNÎW) is a Cree word meaning, "I am of the Earth," according to a city release.

“On behalf of the original inhabitants the Indigenous peoples of our ancestral lands, I give our sincerest appreciation for all those have worked to make the ᐄᓃᐤ (ÎNÎW) River Lot 11∞ Art Park a reality,” Treaty No. 6 Grand Chief Wilton Littlechild said in a release.

“We are proud to share our lands, our history and our unique art with Edmontonians and visitors to our Treaty No. 6 Territory.”

The park is located on the ancestral lands of several Indigenous peoples, and was later home to Métis settler Joseph McDonald, who claimed it as River Lot 11.

Construction on the park will begin this spring, and will feature six artworks by Canadian Indigenous artists.



The park has been in the works since 2013, and will be a partnership between the City of Edmonton, Confederacy of Treaty No.6 First Nations, the Métis Nation of Alberta and the Edmonton Arts Council.