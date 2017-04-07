Police recover stolen wedding ring thanks to quick-thinking neighbour
Concerned citizen heard a loud noise next door, so she grabbed her camera.
A
A
In the early morning hours of April 5, a woman in the southside heard a loud noise at her neighbour's house, and noticed a car parked in the driveway—so she grabbed her camera.
So when two unknown men emerged from the house carrying bags the woman, who police are not naming, snapped pictures of the vehicle and called police, according to a release.
Police then used the photo to track down the vehicle, found in a parking lot a few hours later. Then then found the men, who were allegedly pawning the jewelry stolen from the house, including an engagement ring and wedding band.
Shortly thereafter, police conducted a traffic stop and took three people into custody.
David Carter, 25, was charged with possession of stolen property, posessing break-in instruments, theft under $5,000, and housebreaking and commiting theft.
Sheldon Young, 41, was charged with failing to comply with a probation order and housebreaking and commtting theft.
Kirsten Young, 38, has been charged with possession of stolen property.
