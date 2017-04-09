News / Edmonton

Canada's Brad Gushue wins gold at World Men's Curling Championship

Gushue downed Sweden’s Niklas Edin 4-2 in the title draw on Sunday

Canada skip Brad Gushue celebrates after defeating Sweden during the gold medal game at the Men's World Curling Championships in Edmonton, Sunday, April 9, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canada skip Brad Gushue celebrates after defeating Sweden during the gold medal game at the Men's World Curling Championships in Edmonton, Sunday, April 9, 2017.

Canada’s Brad Gushue has won the world men’s curling championship by going undefeated.

Gushue downed Sweden’s Niklas Edin 4-2 in the title draw on Sunday to capture his first world championship in just his first appearance at the tournament.

The skip from St. John’s, N.L., posted an 11-0 round-robin record and also defeated Edin in the Page playoff 1-2 game on Friday night to advance straight to the final.

Gushue won gold at the 2006 Turin Olympics.

Edin, who entered the final as a two-time world champion, won Olympic bronze at the 2014 Sochi Games. 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views