Canada's Brad Gushue wins gold at World Men's Curling Championship

Canada’s Brad Gushue has won the world men’s curling championship by going undefeated.
Gushue downed Sweden’s Niklas Edin 4-2 in the title draw on Sunday to capture his first world championship in just his first appearance at the tournament.
The skip from St. John’s, N.L., posted an 11-0 round-robin record and also defeated Edin in the Page playoff 1-2 game on Friday night to advance straight to the final.
Gushue won gold at the 2006 Turin Olympics.
Edin, who entered the final as a two-time world champion, won Olympic bronze at the 2014 Sochi Games.
