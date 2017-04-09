Canada's Brad Gushue wins gold at World Men's Curling Championship

Canada’s Brad Gushue has won the world men’s curling championship by going undefeated.

Gushue downed Sweden’s Niklas Edin 4-2 in the title draw on Sunday to capture his first world championship in just his first appearance at the tournament.

The skip from St. John’s, N.L., posted an 11-0 round-robin record and also defeated Edin in the Page playoff 1-2 game on Friday night to advance straight to the final.

Gushue won gold at the 2006 Turin Olympics.