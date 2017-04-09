Edmonton commemorates Battle of Vimy Ridge

Matt Walker found his great, great uncle’s name etched on the Canadian National Vimy Memorial when visiting the French site in March.

“He died there,” Walker said Sunday. “My great, great grandfather also served there, and it took a toll on his life as well.”

Walker was among hundreds of Edmontonians commemorating the 100th-year anniversary of the Battle of Vimy on Sunday, marking the bloodshed in April 1917 that saw 3,598 Canadian soldiers die and more than 10,000 casualties.

“We had no idea how much sacrifice. It wasn’t until you saw the graves there: thousands and thousands,” Walker said. “It was awe-inspiring to be there.”

The Battle of Vimy was the first time all Canadian divisions fought side-by-side, claiming victory over the Germans during the fight.

“Today is about celebrating Canadian achievements while also commemorating Canadian sacrifice,” said Lt. Colonel Mark Beare, chief of staff of 3rd Canadian Division Support Group in Edmonton.

“It’s something that is really hard to fathom these days, so that’s what is important: To understand the sacrifice so many before us made so we can enjoy the life we have today.”

He said roughly 1,000 Edmontonians fought in the battle, but couldn’t recall the number of men who died.

“Edmonton played very large part in the Battle of Vimy Ridge,” he said.

In a Canadian first, Edmontonians also stood sombrely in front of the cenotaph alongside soldiers.

“When people are standing on that vigil, I think they’re doing it all for very independent reasons,” said Carolyn Patton, chair of Edmonton’s Vimy 100 comittee, “and they all have their own story, and they all have something different in their hearts in terms of what they’re doing it for.”

Edmonton resident Dianne Loh, whose husband works at the city’s Canadian Forces base, stood with her children Vincent and Marissa.