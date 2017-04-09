Edmonton man's story of struggle and resilience ends up on the big screen

Like many new immigrants, Zekarias Mesfin came to Canada with hope for a better life.

But the road to get here was long, and included violence, hunger, but hope too, he said. So this year he travelled back to his native Ethiopia, where he partnered with a film company to create Ewir Amora Kelabi, a new film getting some high profile attention.

Mesfin wrote, produced and stared the film, which premieres next month at the African Film Festival in New York City.

Mesfin's story of resilience is not that uncommon among fellow refugees—he left Ethopia as an orphaned 14 year-old boy, he said, and crossed the Sahara Desert to Sudan on foot. He eventually made it to Egypt, where he said spent two years in prison for illegal border crossing.

Finally, he made it to Canada nearly a decade ago, arriving in Vancouver first become moving to Edmonton.

But what is unique is Mesfin’s determination to archive his journey, along with the struggle for survival faced by thousands of fellow African migrants.

“My dream has come true, and now the cup is overflowing,” said 32-year-old Mesfin, now married with two young sons, Christian, 2, and Yeab, four months, and working at a barber shop on 118 Ave.

The entire family will attend the prestigious U.S. festival, “with hotel, limousine, meals—it’s unbelievable," he said.

“I made this film because it’s important for the new generation of Africans to know what is happening, and for my children and the world to know too. We were beaten; men lost their eyes and people were robbed by desert gangsters. I saw women being raped, and people dying of hunger and thirst It bothers me every time I see the news, with refugees dying in the ocean or desert. I had to tell people what I saw—what is still happening.”

Meheret Worku, who works with Edmonton’s Ethiopian community, says Mesfin’s efforts are remarkable, not only because he risked personal safety returning to Ethiopia to retrace his journey and make the film, but because he and his wife Nardos Tadesse had to save nearly every penny earned for years (some $200,000) so he could return home to tell his story—all while Tardesse took care of a newborn baby alone.

“It’s important to the African community, but I hope the film is noticed by world governments too—we can hope for change in how refugees are treated as they cross borders to try for a better life,” she said.

Despite the clamour around the film’s premiere, Mesfin spoke softly about continuing to cut hair, maybe in his own shop someday—as his mother did.