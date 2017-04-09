Edmonton million dollar homes reach five-year high

Million-dollar homes are moving again.

The number of seven-figure homes purchased by Edmontonians in the first quarter of 2017 is the highest in five years, according to new numbers from the Realtors Association of Edmonton.

“It shows that consumers are feeling that the economy is strengthening and they’re willing to make those big-ticket purchases,” said the association’s chair, James Mabey.

Thirty-two homes priced over $1 million were purchased in the first quarter, compared to 20 in the first quarter of 2016.

Mabey said while other segments of the housing market have remained strong, the million-dollar sales had slowed significantly.

“We’ve had a lot of activity in entry-level price points for the first part of the year, and last year that market was still fairly robust, but it was the move-up market where we felt a little bit more challenged,” he said.

The priciest homes are located in Windermere and the central west end, and the most expensive of the bunch went for more than $3 million.

The average single-family home is priced over $439,000, and Mabey said the cheapest ones the city are in the $250,000 range.

“It’s pretty hard to come by, but there are still single family properties in the mid-twos in Edmonton – just not a lot of them,” he said.