Whyte Ave vs Downtown: Where to party after Oilers playoff games?

Whyte Ave or downtown? The choice is yours to make following playoff games this year.



It’s the first time Edmonton Oilers fans will face a partying kerfuffle, as Whyte Ave (remember the riots?) might no longer be the hot spot with the new arena being downtown.



The city is mum on where it’ll be closing roads, but Metro asked two local bar workers (one on Whyte and one downtown) about why their home street trumps the other.



James Stewart, supervisor and bartender at the Empress Ale House on Whyte



“I think Whyte Ave, and our place, will be a great spot to get away from the car-flipping yahoos that may be on Jasper Ave following games. It’s a little bit more laid back. People still get excited, but it’s not going to be that intense energy where people get carried away.



“Downtown has changed so much. Back in the day, everyone would go on Jasper and run down then move everything over here. Now, there’s a lot more bars and restaurants downtown, so I’m sure police are grateful it will be split, but I guess we will wait and see.”



Matt Kinel, general manager at Denizen Hall downtown

