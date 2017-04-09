Whyte Ave vs Downtown: Where to party after Oilers playoff games?
Bar workers weigh in on street debate
Whyte Ave or downtown? The choice is yours to make following playoff games this year.
It’s the first time Edmonton Oilers fans will face a partying kerfuffle, as Whyte Ave (remember the riots?) might no longer be the hot spot with the new arena being downtown.
The city is mum on where it’ll be closing roads, but Metro asked two local bar workers (one on Whyte and one downtown) about why their home street trumps the other.
James Stewart, supervisor and bartender at the Empress Ale House on Whyte
“I think Whyte Ave, and our place, will be a great spot to get away from the car-flipping yahoos that may be on Jasper Ave following games. It’s a little bit more laid back. People still get excited, but it’s not going to be that intense energy where people get carried away.
“Downtown has changed so much. Back in the day, everyone would go on Jasper and run down then move everything over here. Now, there’s a lot more bars and restaurants downtown, so I’m sure police are grateful it will be split, but I guess we will wait and see.”
Matt Kinel, general manager at Denizen Hall downtown
“We do want this to be the area, for sure. Development in the downtown is blowing up so, by next year, this is going to be the spot, 100 per cent. The energy is just kind of here.
“We’re doing what we can to build the energy. I think people are just going to gravitate towards us. When the Oilers win, I want to be right there when 20,000 people just watching it walk out, and are just amped out of their minds.
“The energy of Whyte is just different now compared to 11 years ago. They don’t really have the sports bars and energy like they used to have. I mean, people will be amped wherever, but I just know people leaving the stadium are going to need to go someplace right after, and there is a bunch of us here.”
