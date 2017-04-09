Edmonton Heroes: Elder Wilson Bearhead helping residential school survivors heal

The Edmonton Public Library’s Elder in Residence has helped many work through the trauma caused by residential schools.

But before he could help others, Elder Wilson Bearhead from the Paul First Nation had to come to terms with the pain that stemmed from his own parents enduring the residential school system.

“I had to deal with myself first. I had to interpret and understand (my parents’) behaviours. They were very abusive at times, and they also drank a lot, so there was a lot of things that we didn’t receive as children,” he said.

Bearhead said there was often no food on the table, and his parents would go on drinking binges and leave the kids home by themselves.

“I often wondered where all this is coming from. And now I know – I understand now.”

Bearhead vowed not to put his children through the same experience, and he has refrained from alcohol and drugs for 35 years.

When Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission began its work several years ago, Wilson wanted to do his part to help others outside of his own family as well.

He started meeting with residential school survivors and their families through Native Counselling Services, taking part in healing circles and sometimes driving them out to the residential school sites for them to tell their stories.

“All we can do is let them talk,” Wilson said. “We cannot give them the answers because the answers are within themselves. And the more they talk about their pain, they’re letting it go. They’re starting their own healing path.”

Bearhead is a member of the Wabamun Lake Indian Band and has served as Grand Chief of the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations, as well as the Alberta Regional Chief for the Assembly of First Nations.

He now shares his message with kids through Edmonton Public Schools and Elk Island Public Schools by teaching songs and stories he learned from his grandma, to foster cultural and spiritual understanding.

“I always tell them, I’m going to teach you how to sing just like me in two minutes,” Bearhead said.

“They catch on so fast. And then when I leave the school, I can hear the kids singing as they go on to their next class. They remember.”

Bearhead will work two days a week at library, alternating between the Abbottsfield and Enterprise Square branches. He will host programs, support staff, provide smudges, offer prayers and more, based on feedback and community needs.

Ultimately, he hopes to open doors for other Indigenous people to work in libraries.

“Knowledge is a great tool, and libraries hold a lot of knowledge,” Bearhead said.