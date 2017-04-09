Refugee health care ‘confusing’ in Edmonton: Researcher

Edmonton needs a new clinic specifically designed for refugees entering the city, says an Alberta masters student, after her research found multiple barriers in the health care system.

The research — which will be outlined Tuesday — shows hospitals are without on-site translators to help Syrian refugees needing care in emergency rooms, according to Rhianna Charchuk, a University of Alberta master student who’s studying science at the school of public health.

“A woman I spoke with had a child translate for her when she was giving birth at the Royal Alex,” she said Sunday, noting hospitals can call translators over the phone or book them in.

“It was pretty difficult for them.”

On top of that, Charchuuk — whose team interviewed 16 privately-sponsored families (33 adults) — found “a lot of confusion among health care providers” over what needs are covered.

“They have coverage (through a federal government program), but people are still paying for prescriptions, dental and vision even though they shouldn’t have to,” she said.

“Money is very tight for them, so some don’t get certain treatments because they can’t afford them.”

As a result, she’s urging the provincial and federal governments to help create a clinic that’s geared for newcomers in Edmonton.

“It’s something Calgary already has,” she said, noting the southern city’s clinic is called the Mosaic Primary Care Network.