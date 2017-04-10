Alberta changes would let city councillors take parental leave

Soon-to-be parents looking to run for city council may no longer have to worry about being disqualified if they get elected, after the provincial government tabled proposed changes Monday to a law that governs towns and cities.



The proposal shows Alberta is giving municipalities the opportunity to create their own parental leave laws. Currently, councillors are disqualified from office if they miss council meetings for eight weeks, which could be a detterent for new moms and dads wanting to run for office.

“It’s great to see this change,” said Coun. Bev Esslinger, who’s is Edmonton’s only female councillor, in a news release.

The push for change comes as Edmonton advocacy groups continue to encourage more women to run for political office, in an effort to have a gender-balanced council after the October election.

But Esslinger said the move “is not just about women.”

“This is about families,” she said. “There are so many bright, talented individuals out there and having a child should not be reason to hold any of them back from becoming a municipal leader.”

The change was part of a few other tweaks the province proposed Monday. They include giving cities and towns the opportunity to work with neighbouring First Nations; getting municipalities to collaborate on shared infrastructure projects like fire halls and rec centres; and “strengthening” collaboration between cities and school boards.