Alberta municipalities to get power to grant parental leave for councillors
EDMONTON — Alberta cities and towns will soon have the power to grant parental leave for councillors.
The Act to Strengthen Municipal Government was tabled in the legislature on Monday.
Right now, municipal councillors can be disqualified if they miss eight weeks of meetings.
Exceptions are dealt with on a case by case basis.
The new legislation will amend the Municipal Government Act, giving councils the authority to create their own bylaws for parental leave.
