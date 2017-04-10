Edmonton adult-only condo resident backs campaign to ban age-restricted buildings

A resident of an adult-only condo in Mill Woods is concerned about his home’s re-sale value if he can’t sell to families or anyone looking to start a family.



Alberta is the only province in Canada that has 18-plus restrictions on condos and apartments, but the province is currently reviewing age discrimination in its human rights legislation.



Tim Young, who lives in Waterfront Pointe Condominium, is backing the Child-Friendly Housing Coalition of Alberta campaign to ban adults-only buildings, with an exception for supportive housing.



“It’s the market that’s not open to the resale if we choose to sell (that’s a concern),” Young said.



Young and his wife bought the condo 20 years ago despite the age restrictions.



He was put off when the condo board president recently sent out materials supporting the ban on families and asking board members to write to their MLAs to oppose changes to human rights legislation.



“The fact is this: to me, it’s a human rights thing, plain and simple. We already allow our condo associations too much power. Let’s not give them this power,” Young said.



Alan Whyte, executive director of the Canadian Condominium Institute Northern Alberta, disputed Young’s concerns, saying he has not seen evidence showing adult-only buildings are devaluing over time.



“Based on the responses that we are receiving, the reason that people are moving into those buildings, that’ primarily the No. 1 reason why they’re moving in there,” Whyte said.



“And we haven’t seen any even anecdotal evidence of older adult buildings, with a whole bunch for multiple listings in their unit, not being able to sell that way.”



Proponents of adult-only buildings say kid are noisy they should be able to live in a quiet space with likeminded neighbours.



Lai-Sing Louie, regional economist for the prairies with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), said landlords are “shooting themselves in the foot” by not renting to people with children in a “soft” rental market like Edmonton.



He also said the CMHC will not insure a mortgage on a building that explicitly restricts certain ages in its bylaws.



“CMHC tries to represent the government of Canada and discrimination is something that we tend not to support,” he said.