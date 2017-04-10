Edmonton Chamber calls on government to delay marijuana legalization

With the federal government set to legalize marijuana next summer, the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce is asking the government to hold off another year in order to address what they say are "substantial" workplace safety concerns.



In a release Monday President and CEO Janet Riopel said that while there are "significant economic opportunities" that will come with legal cannabis, there will be concerns for employers, too.

"Many businesses and industry groups have told us that marijuana use is completely incompatible with safety-sensitive workplaces," she said. "The rights of individuals to use cannabis cannot outweigh the rights of employers to maintain a safe work environment."

She added in the release that while employers have to acommodate medical marijuana, there is no obligation to accommodate recreational use.

The Chamber released a set of recommendations for the provincial and federal government. They're calling for the creation of a standard test to detect impairment, with legal limits for both traffic and workplace safety.