Oilers beat Canucks, will battle Sharks in first playoff round

Connor McDavid hit the 100-point mark and Jordan Eberle recorded a hat trick as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday in the final regular-season game on the NHL schedule.

McDavid, who had a pair of assists, ended the season with 30 goals and 70 assists in 82 games and is the only player this season to reach 100 points.

Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby and Chicago’s Patrick Kane finished tied for second in points with 89 apiece. Edmonton will open the playoffs at home against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Drake Caggiula and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the red-hot Oilers (47-26-9), who have won 12 of their last 14 games and nine in a row on home ice. Nikolay Goldobin and Nikita Tryamkin replied for the Canucks (30-43-9), who lost their final eight games of the season and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Edmonton took the lead on a two-man advantage with 1:14 remaining in the opening period, as an Eberle pass attempt hit defender Luca Sbisa and caromed past Vancouver starter Richard Bachman.

The Canucks tied it up two minutes into the second frame as Goldobin batted a Daniel Sedin pass out of the air and into the Oilers net past goalie Laurent Brossoit.

The Oilers regained the lead a couple of minutes later when Eberle picked off a pass and beat Bachman up high. Shortly after an Anton Slepyshev goal was disallowed upon review for an off-side call with six minutes left in the second, the Oilers made up for it when McDavid extended his point streak to 14 games by setting up a Caggiula goal on a rush to make it 3-1.

Eberle got his hat-trick goal, and 20th of the season, just 31 seconds into the third period, converting on a beauty spin-around feed from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. McDavid hit the 100-point plateau on the Oilers’ fifth goal just over a minute later, setting up a goal by Draisaitl’s 29th of the year.

Vancouver got a goal back from Tryamkin to close out the scoring. Notes: McDavid officially won the league scoring title and became the first player to capture the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer in his second season since Sidney Crosby did it in 2006-2007.