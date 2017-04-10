Sorry, sports fans: Edmonton Oilers playoff tickets sell out in five minutes

Edmonton Oilers first-round playoff tickets against the San Jose Sharks were so hot they sold out five minutes after being released.

That’s according to an email sent to fans Monday after the Oilers opened up ticket sales at 10 a.m.

“We had very limited inventory (hundreds of tickets per game) that was released at 10 a.m.,” the email read. “The tickets released by the Edmonton Oilers were gone by 10:05 a.m.”

But fans were grumbling on social media that they couldn’t score the tickets.

“Couldn't get Oilers playoff tickets the second it hit 10 a.m.,” tweeted Stefanie McKague. “Go figure (eye-roll emoji).”

The Oilers said in the email that the tickets are still available online at EdmontonOilers.com through “verified fan-to-fan resale” via NHL ticket exchange.

“NHL Ticket Exchange is the only safe, secure and authorized site for the resale of Oilers tickets,” the email read. “Only the Oilers Fan-to-Fan Resale site (NHL Ticket Exchange) can guarantee entry to Rogers Place.”

But jump to popular re-sale site StubHub and you’ll find tickets are going for more than $450 per person.

Another fan, who goes by cindershadow on Twitter, tweeted “@EdmontonOilers wow #oilers, guess im not going to a playoff game. I don’t have $1,000 laying around for tickets on a resale.”

The Oilers acknowledged this.

“Fan resale ticket prices are set by the seller and most likely will be priced above box office prices,” the email read.