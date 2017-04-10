Residents of 'horrible' MacDonald Lofts given one year to find a new place to live

The residents of MacDonald Lofts, a low-income building in the Ice District, have been given one year to pack up and find a new place to live.

ICE District Joint venture purchased the property in late 2016, and on Monday representatives said they'd issued relocation notices to residents, giving them 365 days to secure new housing.

The buiding has long been plagued with public health problems, and Alberta Health Services declared several units unfit for human habitation in summer of 2016. Earlier this year the former owners were hit with 377 public health charges.

Residents have told Metro of ongoing issues, like cockroach infestations.

"The conditions are horrible,” resident Rena Ostertag told Metro in February.

Related:

Still, when Ostertag and her neighbours leave, they will join a massive waitlist for affordable housing units in the city. In November, Capital Region Housing CEO Greg Dewling told Metro there were about 20,000 people looking for subsidized homes.

In a release Monday, ICE District representatives say they intend to "support residents of MacDonald Lofts to find permanent, safe and affordable housing," with the help of Homeward Trust and the Government of Alberta.