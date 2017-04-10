Dude, where's my moose? University of Alberta makes new app to track large wildlife.

The sound of a moose in heat will remind hunters to track the animals using a new app developed by University of Alberta researchers.

Ecologists in the U of A’s department of biological sciences have created an app for hunters to record the number of moose they see, in a bid to better understand where moose are living.

“At the end of every day, your phone will emit the sound of a cow moose in heat to remind you to enter data,” Mark Boyce, U of A professor and Alberta Conservation Association endowed chair in fisheries and wildlife, said in a press release Monday.



Population modeling for moose is critically important for developing conservation strategies, according to the release.