Dude, where's my moose? University of Alberta makes new app to track large wildlife.
Researchers say population modeling will help develop conservation strategies.
The sound of a moose in heat will remind hunters to track the animals using a new app developed by University of Alberta researchers.
Ecologists in the U of A’s department of biological sciences have created an app for hunters to record the number of moose they see, in a bid to better understand where moose are living.
“At the end of every day, your phone will emit the sound of a cow moose in heat to remind you to enter data,” Mark Boyce, U of A professor and Alberta Conservation Association endowed chair in fisheries and wildlife, said in a press release Monday.
Population modeling for moose is critically important for developing conservation strategies, according to the release.
Biologists generally use helicopters to track populations, which can be expensive and dangerous.
