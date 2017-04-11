One step closer: Edmonton approves river valley land sale for 80-storey tower

City council voted to approve the sale of public river-valley land for a contentious 80-storey tower Tuesday, but the fate of the building still hinges on rezoning.

City council members spoke in private Tuesday about the top-secret land sale over Alldritt Land Corporation’s proposed tower, which would carve a small portion of river valley land at Grierson Hill Road and Jasper Avenue.

“It’s not a real agreement until the zoning is considered,” Mayor Don Iveson told reporters following the meeting.

Councillors held the meeting over concerns on how the tower would affect public access to the river valley, and ensuring the city’s interests are protected if the project doesn’t go ahead.

But not all councillors seemed totally set on the approval — Couns. Scott McKeen, Ben Henderson and Michael Walters voted against the sale.

“I want the public interest protected,” Coun. Scott McKeen told reporters following the meeting, “and there was some risk that crossed the threshold for me.”

Some Edmonton residents have previously argued building a skyscraper on river valley land opens the door to more development.

The debate over rezoning the tower will be held publicly on April 24 at a public hearing.