City council votes to increase council members’ budgets by 325K

Expect to front an extra $325,000 annually for city council members’ salaries, after city council voted to approve the jump Tuesday.

“It is what it is,” Mayor Don Iveson told council.

The increase was spurred by federal legislation changes that say council members’ salaries, annual retirement benefits, and annual car and transition allowances will be fully taxable.

Prior to the change, council members had tax exemptions for salaries and allowances.

“I think our hands are tied on this one,” Coun. Ben Henderson told council.

However, the take-home pay that council members currently get won’t change due to the adjustment, according to a city report.

It’s unclear how the $325,000 will be divided in the future, but it will go to salaries for mayor and all councillors.