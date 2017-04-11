City council votes to fund Nuit Blanche festival, virtual museum

City council voted to fund Edmonton’s virtual museum project Tuesday, though the money is slightly less than what organizers asked for.

“It means we will scale down the work,” said David Ridley of the Edmonton Heritage Council, which will receive $100,000 for the City as a Museum Project, down from the initial request of $250,000.

“We will really put our efforts in additional funding for other programing. We will continue some momentum, but not as much as we wished.”

The commitment, which will come from the contingency fund and ensures the project stays afloat, passed Tuesday as part of discussions on the city’s operating budget.

Coun. Ben Henderson warned Tuesday that not funding the project would result in organizers laying off one staff member.

“Jobs will be gone,” he said.

Council also voted to commit $150,000 for planning of a second Nuit Blanche festival in 2018.

As for the museum project, Ridley said the heritage council will use the funds to work on projects like Edmonton Living Rooms, which lets people learn about different cultures via sit-down conversations with citizens.

“I think Edmonton has undervalued the importance of story and our history. I think (the City as a Museum project) builds connections with the city and between other citizens,” he said.

“This will mean we’re able to look at our staffing and continue to work in the community. We’d like to keep up with our podcasts and blog posts.”

The proposed tax hike still sits around 2.7 per cent, though that figure has yet to be finalized when council meets again on April 25.