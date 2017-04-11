Hockey Canada eyes future facility at Edmonton's Northlands Coliseum

Today’s kids are distracted by cellphones and aren't as active as they used to be, according to Hockey Canada president Tom Renney, who argued Tuesday a new hockey academy to replace the aging Northlands Coliseum could get more youth playing.

“We have a bit of a sedentary lifestyle,” Renney told city council members Tuesday, during debate on the future of the coliseum, which Hockey Canada wants to take over. “That concerns me and it’s a question you must face.”

City council voted Tuesday to start working on an agreement with Hockey Canada for the proposed academy at the coliseum. The decision comes after city administration reviewed 15 proposed projects for the site, suggesting Hockey Canada offered the best plan for the coliseum’s future success.

The hockey school would include four sheets of ice, a 200-metre athletic track, and a dry-land training area. Hockey Canada would operate the building during the day, while the community members and organizations could use the facilities on evenings and weekends.

“An opportunity might exist to deliver on a game for children in every demographic imaginable,” Renney said, noting youth who are newcomers, Indigenous, or with disabilities could use the site. “I think we found a city that really does embrace hockey.”

But the coliseum’s gain could mean the loss of six aging community rinks, including the sites in Oliver, Westwood, Crestwood, Coronation, Tipton and George S. Hughes.

“I certainly appreciate this vision, but with the decommission of those arenas, will this limit access for people living in those communities?” Coun. Bev Esslinger asked administration during council Tuesday.

In response, city officials noted the rinks were already set to be phased out, based on a overall arena strategy that identified they were reaching their lifetime.

“This is consistent with the arena strategy, so (decommissioning those arenas) shouldn’t be a surprise,” Mayor Don Iveson told reporters.

Officials also said it’s cheaper for the city operate and manage fewer twin arenas (or larger rec centres) than a swath community rinks with only one sheet of ice.

Iveson told council re-purposing the building for community hockey use “isn’t going to be a money maker, and anything with amateur sport shouldn’t be a money maker.”

But questions remain over who would pay to renovate the coliseum or knock it down for a new building, which could be determined after the agreement-work is complete.

If the agreement goes ahead, the next steps for administration are to work on a ‘business case,’ which will determine more financial details, outline designs for the proposal, and whether renovating the coliseum or building a new one is more feasible.