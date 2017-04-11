Edmonton police civilian employee facing child pornography charges

EDMONTON — A civilian employee of the Edmonton Police Service has been arrested on charges of making and distributing child pornography.

Police say the charges were laid following an investigation that began in February after a 41-year-old man allegedly had sexually explicit online chats with a Victoria police undercover officer and tried to arrange for sex with a child.

Authorities there determined the person was in Edmonton and notified police in the Alberta capital, who then identified a suspect.

A number of computer and electronic devices were seized and an arrest was made after a home in southeast Edmonton was searched,

Aaron Rothwell, who worked as an administrator, is also charged with agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child and will appear in court on April 26.

Rothwell has been released on bail and must abide by a number of court-imposed conditions.

Those conditions include not possessing any electronic device, not coming within 100 meters of a public facility where children may be present and not being in the company of any children.