Missing a road bike, snow blower or painting? Edmonton police seek owners of collection of stolen goods

The Northwest Division Special Project Team executed a search warrant at the property on March 23. according to a police release. Inside they found a wide range of stolen items, as well as a small amount of drugs, counterfeit money production equipment and counterfeit bills.



Police are asking anyone who may be able to claim the items or identify their owners to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Some of items have been posted on the EPS Pinterest page.



The investigation continues.